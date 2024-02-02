Alina (LON:ALNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.10

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.55 ($0.11), with a volume of 375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.11).

Alina Trading Down 21.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.13.

About Alina

(Get Free Report)

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.