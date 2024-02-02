Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Alithya Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alithya Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alithya Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Alithya Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Alithya Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

