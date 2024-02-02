Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Alithya Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.
Alithya Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
