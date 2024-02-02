Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 80.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 721.8% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 0.2 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 804,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,683. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

