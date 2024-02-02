Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.69.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$17.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$30.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -514.29%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.