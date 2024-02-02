Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Chairman Mike F. Chang Sells 30,000 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,500,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,102,696.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AOSL opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $719.22 million, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

