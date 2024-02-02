Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Chairman Mike F. Chang Sells 30,000 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,500,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,102,696.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of AOSL opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $719.22 million, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.
