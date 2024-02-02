Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,664,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 705,096 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,142,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.78. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

