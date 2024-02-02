Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

