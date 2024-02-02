Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.