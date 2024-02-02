Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Amazon.com stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.48. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

