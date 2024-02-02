Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.59.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $161.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.