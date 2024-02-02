Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.62.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,922,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 3.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

