Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down to $21.82

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $21.10. Ameresco shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 27,652 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Ameresco Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at $17,930,134.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 813,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,438,895.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $20,914,000. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $7,170,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $7,858,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 28.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 188,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

