American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 295,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

AXP stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $205.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

