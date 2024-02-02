American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Software
American Software Stock Performance
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
Institutional Trading of American Software
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 614,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of American Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 157,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Software by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Software
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.