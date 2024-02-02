Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,662 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 8.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,469 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.90.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $145.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47, a PEG ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

