Americana Partners LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 105.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $467.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

