Americana Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,783 H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after buying an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,150,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 1.8 %

HEES stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.