Americana Partners LLC Has $236,000 Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,750 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $638,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,810,165.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,750 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $638,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,810,165.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 9,338 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $223,458.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 550,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,146,745 shares of company stock worth $26,152,417. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $28.63.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Raymond James raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

