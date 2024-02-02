Americana Partners LLC Has $306,000 Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Xometry by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Xometry by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at $840,843.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,160 shares of company stock worth $1,023,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Xometry Price Performance

XMTR stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $41.07.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

