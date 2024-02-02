Americana Partners LLC Invests $268,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $708,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $137,930.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,175.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,409 shares of company stock worth $6,426,713. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZM

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.