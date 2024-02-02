Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,710 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Stock Performance
NYSE:BCE opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.
BCE Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
