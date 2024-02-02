Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,710 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.59.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

