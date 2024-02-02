Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.5 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.