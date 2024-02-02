Americana Partners LLC Sells 50,012 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,012 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 814,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

