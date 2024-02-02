Americana Partners LLC Sells 69 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $228.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

