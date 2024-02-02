Americana Partners LLC Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 97,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $283,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $243.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

