Americana Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $231.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

