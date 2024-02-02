Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $385.84 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

