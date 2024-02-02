Ameris Bancorp’s (ABCB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,774,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 427,511 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,301,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 373,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

