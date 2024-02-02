Amphenol Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Amphenol has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $102.42 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $103.07. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.