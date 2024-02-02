Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %
NYSE:AMPE opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $1.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.