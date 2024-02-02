Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:AMPE opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $1.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.