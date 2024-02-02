Analog Devices (ADI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI):

1/29/2024 – Analog Devices had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2023 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.29. 765,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,135. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

