Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 124.1% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 53,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.