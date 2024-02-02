Analysts Offer Predictions for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.
Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.60 million for the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 46.66%.
Argonaut Gold Stock Performance
About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
