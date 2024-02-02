Analysts Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) PT at $30.06

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLS. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of CLS opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. Celestica has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $36.34.
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
