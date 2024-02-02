Analysts Set Expectations for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.28 million, a PE ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 255.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

