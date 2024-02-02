Analyzing Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Infineon Technologies and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 2 15 0 2.88

Earnings & Valuation

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus target price of $73.94, suggesting a potential upside of 35.27%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

This table compares Infineon Technologies and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $17.42 billion 2.74 $3.35 billion $2.55 14.34 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 3.69 $1.45 billion $2.55 21.44

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES. Infineon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 19.25% 22.01% 12.89% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 18.47% 14.78% 8.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Infineon Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Green Industrial Power segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers chips for gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.