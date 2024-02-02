AON (NYSE:AON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS.

AON Trading Down 1.5 %

AON traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.48. The stock had a trading volume of 204,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

