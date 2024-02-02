Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Apartment Income REIT has a payout ratio of 500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $33.03 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,838,000 after buying an additional 850,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after buying an additional 3,691,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,900,000 after buying an additional 274,862 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

