Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,926 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $166.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Insider Activity at Applied Materials
In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
