Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $147,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223,984 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $167.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,554. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.