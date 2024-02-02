ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.73.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $120.98 on Monday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.44.

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

