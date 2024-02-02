Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Mizuho

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE:RCUS opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after buying an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after buying an additional 222,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after buying an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

