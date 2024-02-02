Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.67 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $84.33 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00083943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001300 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

