Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up to $262.98

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $262.98, but opened at $274.64. Arista Networks shares last traded at $275.89, with a volume of 663,846 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,398 shares of company stock worth $47,874,300. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

