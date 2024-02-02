Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDAY

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,318.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.