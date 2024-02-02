Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -21.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.