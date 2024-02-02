Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

