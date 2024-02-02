Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $47.24 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

