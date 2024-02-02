Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,092,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 489.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,804,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $164.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.22.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

