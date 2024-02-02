Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 82.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APAM. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

